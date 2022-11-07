Bismarck Police respond to weather related accidents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 1.4″ of snow fell in the Bismarck area Monday and might have caught some drivers in summer driving mode.

Bismarck Police say there were about 20 crash reports between Monday morning and early afternoon. As temperatures lower toward freezing, they remind everyone to be extra cautious as winter conditions reappear.

“Just like to remind people to slow down, take extra time to get to work, or to school, to run their errands. Because traffic’s obviously just going to be moving slower when the roads become slick,” said Lt. Luke Gardiner with the Bismarck Police Department.

Our chief meteorologist is predicting more severe winter weather across the state later this week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.