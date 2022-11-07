Biden congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election victory

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden has called former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory in last week’s Israeli election.

The offices of both men confirmed the phone call and released statements acknowledging the strong ties between the countries.

The two men have had a long and sometimes rocky relationship.

Their statements played down the key differences that could strain ties in the coming months.

Netanyahu secured a parliamentary majority with his religious, ultranationalist allies last week and is expected to form a new government with them in the coming weeks.

