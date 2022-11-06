Woman killed in crash with a semi tanker truck near Edgeley

LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A LaMoure County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Edgeley.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on Highway 281.

A trailer being pulled by a pickup truck flipped and detached due to high wind.

It caused the vehicle to swerve into the southbound lane and was struck by a semi tanker truck that was passing.

The pickup truck then rolled onto the passenger side.

The driver and the woman, who was a passenger in the pickup, were pulled from the vehicle and taken to a local medical facility.

The 64-year-old woman died after arriving at the hospital and the driver now has serious injuries.

The driver of the tanker, who is from Montana, was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

