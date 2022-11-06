Vendors showcase unique homemade products at The Big One Christmas Show in Minot

The Big One Christmas Show
The Big One Christmas Show(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Big One Christmas show wrapped up in Minot.

Hundreds of vendors from across the country descended on the State Fair Center to showcase their homemade arts and crafts.

That includes Mindy Stratton with Hearn Oaks out of East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

Their company makes furniture for young children, including small tables and chairs with paintings and sports logos on them.

She says they enjoy seeing the looks on kids’ faces when they come to The Big One each year.

“They can sit on our product, they can sit, with even their parents, cause it’s oak and it’s sturdy. And then just, their faces, you see how they know it’s their size, they know it’s for them, and they absolutely love it,” said Stratton.

If you missed out this weekend, The Big One is headed to the Bismarck Event Center Nov. 18-19.

