BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many may know the Dream Center for it’s services in feeding low income around the Bismarck community, but this non-profit organization does even more.

Moms Helping Moms was created to give back to the community in a big and impactful way. Clothes, toys, gear, and more for children from birth on up were on display for free to those in need.

“I was 16 years old when I had my first daughter, and so these types of events and these types of community help resources really really helped me in that situation, and so I would like to spread the help,” said Elida Aceves, Host of Moms Helping Moms.

In this economy, many young people feel they don’t have the money or resources to fully provide for their children. Events like this really take the saying, ‘It takes a village’ to heart.

“I really benefitted from something like this actually with my first child, if I wouldn’t have had access to events like this, or to community services like this, I probably wouldn’t have been able to keep my first born,” said Zena Hogue, a Bismarck mom.

Despite the name of the event, the opportunity to have needs met is extended to not only moms, but to anyone who may need anything for a child in their lives.

“If you’re a grandmother and you don’t have much stuff for your grandkids, or you know, if you’re a dad who needs stuff at your house, you know it’s really for anybody,” said Aceves.

Elida, and those at Dream Center want the community to know that there is always help available to those who need it, regardless of which stage of life they may be in.

November 15th there is a mom-to-mom support group at the Dream Center

