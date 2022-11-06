Mandan partners with BSC on CDL program

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - There are shortages of workers in nearly every industry, including Mandan Public Works. To fix that, the city of Mandan has gotten creative and paired with Bismarck State College to make it easier for people to get Commercial Drivers Licenses.

The City provides a semi-truck for use in BSC’s Class A CDL training program, which has been designed for a certified instructor to be present at all times while the vehicle is in operation.

The partnership is good for Mandan, which currently has five equipment operators in need of obtaining a CDL. It’s also good for BSC, as it’s allowed BSC to accelerate the growth and capacity of the program.

