Lauren Ware out for entire 2022-2023 Arizona Women’s Basketball season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After playing 25 games as a sophomore in 2021-2022 at Arizona, Century High School graduate Lauren Ware will miss her entire junior year, her team announced.

Ware dislocated a patellar in December, and reaggravated it in August during a workout. After rehab, it was decided Ware needed to undergo season-ending surgery.

Lauren Ware tweeted she is planning for a full return in 2023-2024. She said: “So sad I won’t be playing with my girls this year. But right now I’m going to focus on myself and getting healthy, while cheering on my team from the sidelines and helping them in anyway I can! Imma be back better than ever! Bear down.”

