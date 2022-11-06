Hunting Family Traditions: father and daughter cherish the quality time spent hunting together

Kaityln Holmes and Stephen Holmes
Kaityln Holmes and Stephen Holmes(KFYR-TV)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many North Dakotans, hunting is about more than the chance to fill their tag, or bag that big buck they’ve been hunting. It’s an opportunity to connect as a family, spend quality time together, and carry-on longstanding traditions.

Twenty-four-year-old Kaitlyn Holmes and her father Stephen Holmes have been hunting together since Kaitlyn was just a young girl. She says she always comes along for the hunt, even if she doesn’t tag her own.

“I go every year with him, just because it’s one of my favorite times to spend with him, just because we get to, you know, just spend the whole day together just walking around and I get to hear all the stories,” said Kaitlyn.

81-year-old Stephen is no stranger to hunting, in many forms. He says he has hunted in many states, and his great great grandfather was even the captain of multiple ships used for whale harpooning off the east coast.  But even with all his experience, his favorite hunt is with his daughter.

“It’s the happiest hunt we do, to put it that way, in a sense of their presence with us, and the ability to watch them learn and grow and develop. It’s something that’s extremely important, and at time I don’t think families do enough of it,” said Stephen.

Both Stephen and Kaitlyn say they cherish that time together and really appreciate the opportunity to learn from one another. Kaitlyn says she went through professional gun safety training, and Stephen says harvesting each animal should be as easy on them as it is on you.

“We enjoyed it, it was a time when we could bond with our kids and find the strength in our relationship, and to teach them something that we think is really helpful and important the rest of their life,” said Stephen.

The Holmes family has been hunting as a family for multiple generations and believes passing on the knowledge of living off what is provided by the land is an important skill to have.

Kaitlyn says she has only ever needed one bullet for each deer she’s shot, and that it’s her dad’s favorite thing to brag about.

