Glen Ullin public schools get an electric ride

School bus
School bus(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Glen Ullin school district is getting an electric school bus. The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program grant will pay for the new bus and a charger, totaling $395,000.

The school district will replace one of its four current buses with the electric one. Glen Ullin Public Schools Superintendent says it has been costing them a lot to maintain their current buses, and they applied for the grant in hopes of funding for a new bus.

“With the rising costs of diesel, electric seemed like a viable option, especially if we were able to acquire the bus with a grant,” said Peter Remboldt, superintendent of Glen Ullin public schools.

Mapleton received the same grant for one electric bus, while Enderlin received nearly $1.6 million for four buses.

