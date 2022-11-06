Deer Widows: Annual vendor show for those who stay behind from hunting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, there are about 1,500 “widows” in Bismarck as a result of their spouses going out hunting for the deer gun opener.

For six years, Closet 127 has been hosting the Annual Deer Widows Vendor Show, to not only provide fun activities for the men, women, and children of hunters, but also to raise money for multiple nonprofits in the community.

“We just like to encourage people to shop small and support our community, and this is a great way to support Closet 127. We’re only two years old, and so, we are just trying to grow and continue serving the community,” says Rachael Howard, Closet 127 founder.

Along with the silent auction for the Closet 127 non-profit, there were about 60 local vendors ranging from handmade macramé, a build your own bouquet, sweets and treats, and so much more.

This event is held every year during the weekend of deer opener, so don’t forget to stop by the Bismarck Event center next year!

