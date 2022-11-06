Deer hunting enforcement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deer gun season in North Dakota is open. While hunters are expected to abide by all the rules, Mike Anderson tells us about the enforcement effort underway.

Thousands of hunters will hit the field in the next couple of weeks for North Dakota’s deer gun season. Chief game warden Scott Winkelman says his wardens are no strangers to the kind of violations they’ll likely encounter.

“Some of the more common violations that we see every year are tagging violations, driving off trail with a motor vehicle and also having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle while hunting,” said NDGF chief of enforcement Scott Winkelman.

Winkelman says you must tag your deer immediately after taking possession of it. Another regulation is wearing orange clothing while deer hunting.

“It must be a minimum of 400 square inches of solid blaze orange plus a hat. We don’t want to have any accidents and we really encourage people to follow that law,” said Winkelman.

If you harvest a deer where you have a legal right and the animal ends up on posted land, there are things you can do.

“They do have the right to go retrieve that animal without a weapon. Always encourage you to reach out to the landowner and let them know what you would be doing out there, so they’re not surprised,” said Winkelman.

There are regulations that pertain to driving off-trail during deer season.

“During the deer hunting season hunters cannot drive off of an established trail unless they are driving out to retrieve a legally harvested and tagged animal. Section lines in the state are open to public travel, but not to hunting. So if the land is posted on either side, the section line is considered posted as well,” said Winkelman.

If you witness a game and fish violation, follow these guidelines and never approach the violator.

“Try and collect as much information as possible and call the report all poachers line at 701-328-9921,” said Winkelman.

Winkelman says to also be mindful of farmers and ranchers in the field during deer season.

Enjoy the deer season with family and friends, and remember the most important thing is to return home safe.

