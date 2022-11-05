A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur Tuesday morning

Total lunar eclipse timing Tuesday morning(KFYR)
By Andrew McMunn and Jacob Morse
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT
(Gray News) – Stargazers have the last chance in the next three years to catch a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will take place on Nov. 8 of this year. The next total eclipse won’t happen until March 14, 2025. Partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will occur during that time, however.

The space agency said lunar eclipses take place when the sun, the earth, and the moon align so the moon passes into the earth’s shadow.

When the whole moon falls within the darkest part of the planet’s umbra, or shadow, the result is a total eclipse. While in the umbra, the moon will take on a reddish hue, which is where the term “Blood Moon” comes from.

No special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse, but NASA said binoculars or a telescope may enhance the view and the red color. NASA said the best viewing conditions would be made with a dark environment away from bright lights.

