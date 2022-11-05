Today is National Bison Day!

The Senate passed a bipartisan resolution they introduced to mark November 5, 2022, as National Bison Day.
Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals
Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today is National Bison Day!

Senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) announced yesterday the Senate passed a bipartisan resolution they introduced to mark November 5, 2022, as National Bison Day.

“Today we honor our national mammal and commemorate what the bison means to our country,” said Senator Hoeven. “It is fitting that we remember the vigor and force that the bison represents as well as the pioneering spirit of our nation this great animal symbolizes.”

“Bison hold a rich historic and cultural significance for the United States, and in particular for Tribes,” said Senator Heinrich. “They represent resiliency and are an enduring symbol of American strength. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan resolution with Senator Hoeven to recognize our national mammal and bring greater attention to the ongoing effort to conserve this unique species.”

In 2016, Hoeven and Heinrich introduced the bipartisan National Bison Legacy Act.

The Act was signed into law.

This legislation recognized the bison’s importance in American history.

They designated it as the United States’ national mammal.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND hunting incident
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up
Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
UPDATE: Bismarck Police say missing man has been found
Rail bridge
Rail bridge could vanish from view
La Niña Pattern
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
Richard Hall sentencing
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing child, victim’s family shares message

Latest News

Total lunar eclipse timing Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur Tuesday morning
Garden sculpture
Reward offered in search of stolen ND art sculpture
dday
Bismarck High School student selected to play in All American D-Day Band in Normandy on D-Day
homelessness
Homelessness at forefront of city and non-profit efforts amid inflation, cold temperatures