Reward offered in search of stolen ND art sculpture

Garden sculpture
Garden sculpture(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - University of North Dakota Police are asking for your help finding and returning an art sculpture back to its home at the ND Museum of Art.

In a Facebook post, the museum stated the Garden Circle sculpture was stolen this week after being in the museum’s garden since the 1990s. The museum says they just want the piece of art back, and are offering a $1,000 reward no questions asked.

Officials say if you don’t want to call the museum, you can call UND Police who they say will pick it up no questions asked as well.

You can contact the museum by calling (701) 777-4195 or emailing ndmoa@ndmoa.com. UND Police can be reached by calling (701) 777-3491.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND hunting incident
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up
Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
UPDATE: Bismarck Police say missing man has been found
Rail bridge
Rail bridge could vanish from view
La Niña Pattern
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
Richard Hall sentencing
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing child, victim’s family shares message

Latest News

Total lunar eclipse timing Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse is expected to occur Tuesday morning
Meet 3 of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s newest animals
Today is National Bison Day!
dday
Bismarck High School student selected to play in All American D-Day Band in Normandy on D-Day
homelessness
Homelessness at forefront of city and non-profit efforts amid inflation, cold temperatures