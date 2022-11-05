Homelessness at forefront of city and non-profit efforts amid inflation, cold temperatures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As temperatures drop, folks head inside. But for those who have nowhere to keep warm, the North Dakota winters can be incredibly brutal. So, non-profits and the city of Bismarck are working together.

As staff enter Ministry on the Margins they are greeted by pictures of the people they’re working to help. They expected to assist around 10 people each night when they opened their all-night coffee house. Now, they average around 45 people a night.

“It’s not that we suddenly have homelessness, it’s that we are down 90 emergency beds as is, and then we have all that has happened the past couple of years,” said Sister Kathleen Atkinson, Ministry on the Margins director.

Staff filled bags from the food pantry Friday in anticipation of the next wave of people.

“We are definitely expecting a rise in homelessness in Bismarck,” said Maureen Mungai, CDBG grant administrator

The pandemic, and now inflation, are a concern for many.

“Thursday night we had 11 people that had never been to a food pantry before,” said Sister Atkinson.

The issue hits close to home.

“So, who’s the homeless? Right now, the homeless would be Bismarck people, North Dakota people who are on the streets,” said Sister Atkinson.

The Ministry on the Margins staff and other non-profits give feedback to the City of Bismarck.

“We call them the homeless community, but they have diverse needs that need to be addressed,” said Mungai. The city has allotted $300,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds this year to help non-profits targeting homelessness. $26,500 went to Ministry on the Margins. This year, all are hoping to prevent homelessness by improving mental health and addiction treatment.

“We are able to really understand what is happening on the streets and be on the front of it,” said Mungai. “I do not want one more person from Bismarck freezing on the streets. They’re someone’s son, daughter, or loved one. And something happened in their life. We can separate them from us, but they are just like us,” said Sister Atkinson. Sister Atkinson says there’s always more work to be done.

A significant portion of the CBDG funding this year will be used to support an acute detox facility and associated services for homeless persons. City of Bismarck staff say they hope to have more citizen feedback on ways they can work to prevent homelessness.

