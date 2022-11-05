Heroes Rise brewing up a cup of Joe for first responders at Big One in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Friday marked the first day of the 47th annual Christmas Big One Art & Craft Fair in Minot.

Some of the vendors at this year’s show champion some pretty cool causes.

Heroes Rise coffee company is at their 4th Big One Christmas show in Minot.

They’re based out of Minnesota, and they decided to start a coffee company geared towards supporting first responders.

They make all different types of coffee you can buy, but they give away a fair of amount of their coffee to various first responder units across the country.

Owner Jeff VanGrinsven said they come from a family of first responders, and talked with me moments ago about how this business came about.

“We decided ‘Hey, it would be kind of fun to actually do our own coffee and give back, ‘and what we mean by give back, is we give back to first responders all across the country, including military,” said VanGrinsven.

Jeff said on Friday alone they donated coffee to an area flight crew as well as an EMS crew.

The Big One continues Saturday at the State Fair Center in Minot from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 at the door and kids 12 and under are free.

The show will head to the Bismarck Event Center Nov. 18-19.

You can find more details on schedules on The Big One Art & Craft Fair website.

Heroes Rise Coffee Company is one of the hundreds of vendors at this year's Big One Christmas Art & Craft Fair in Minot. They sell coffee but also donate coffee to first responders across the country. (none)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.