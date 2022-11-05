Four Marauders named to soccer all-conference team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a 10-win season for UMary Women’s Soccer, four Marauders earned Northern Sun Conference recognition.

Goaltender Madisyn Waltman was named to second team all-NSIC, her third time being honored by the conference.

Mo Malone, Kendra Park, and Rio Spruenken are the other three to be recognized. They also received second-team nods.

