BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Saturday’s Powerball drawing will have the largest jackpot ever.

The estimated jackpot is $1.6 billion, exceeding the previous record of $1.586 billion in January 2016.

Saturday will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the last jackpot winner.

Ticket sales end about an hour before the drawing.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.