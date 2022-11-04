UND Geologist Unearths World’s Oldest Ice

UND researchers
UND researchers(Photo courtesy: UND)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Researchers at the University of North Dakota have come across five-million-year-old artifacts that could provide more details about the planet’s ancient history.

Geologists at UND unearthed sheets of ice during a trip to Antarctica in 2018, and new research indicates how long the ice dates back.

To unlock more details about the history the ice contains, the scientists will examine the amount of CO2 in the ice, as well as any DNA or biological activity that’s preserved in it. The ice is being stored in a commercial freezer on the UND campus.

Scholarly journals are being already written about their discovery.

The UND scientists say the ice could open the door for more researchers around the world to get a deeper understanding of the earth’s ancient climate by performing additional drilling expeditions in Antarctica.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
UPDATE: Bismarck Police say missing man has been found
La Niña Pattern
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical...
Friends of Minot High assistant hockey coach asking for help covering newborn’s medical expenses

Latest News

Richard Hall sentencing
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing child, victim’s family shares message
Olivia Anderson
Bismarck High School student selected to play in All American D-Day Band in Normandy on D-Day
Missing persons database
State launches missing persons database
10PM Sportscast 11/03/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/03/2022