Surrey and Nedrose form co-op softball team for 2023 spring season

SURREY and MINOT, N.D. -- Surrey and Nedrose high schools will form a co-op softball team, beginning in the 2023 spring season, Nedrose Athletic Director Brock Zietz tells Your News Leader.

“We had a lot of interest last spring and needed some time to get it going. It gives girls another great opportunity,” said Zietz.

Between 8-10 girls from Nedrose and 18-20 from Surrey expressed interest in joining the team.

Zietz added that if enough players try out, the co-op will field junior varsity and varsity teams.

The team will use the Nedrose Cardinals mascot and colors.

The schools are currently vetting applicants for coaches.

The NDHSAA has approved the co-op and is in the process of placing the team in a region.

The NDHSAA spring sports season opens March 20, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.