State launches missing persons database

By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can now view a database of all missing persons in North Dakota.

The Attorney General’s Office launched missingpersons.nd.gov Friday. You can get detailed information about anyone reported missing to law enforcement, including potential photos, current age, aliases and demographic information.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the site was formed with the hope of generating new leads to solve these cases.

There are 114 missing people in North Dakota.

