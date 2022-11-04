North Dakota DOT taking submissions for Name-A-Plow Contest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation just kicked off the second annual Name-A-Plow Contest. North Dakotans are invited to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district. The contest is open until November 27.

“After last year’s success, we are excited to partner with the public to name our plows and promote safe driving this winter season,” said Brad Darr, NDDOT maintenance director. “Our plows are out there working hard for the citizens of North Dakota. They keep the highways clear, but we need your help to ensure everyone remains safe on the road.”

Winners will be selected shortly after the November 27 deadline and contest winners will have an opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow. Here are the contest rules:

Names submitted should be appropriate and less than 15 characters.

If the same name is submitted by multiple individuals, the entry that came in first will be the one considered.

Names may be submitted by a group (schools, nursing homes, etc.), but must include a contact name.

No repeat names from last year, so Darth Blader, Blizzard Wizard, Plowasaurus Rex, Below Zero Hero, Stormin’ Norman, Truck Norris, Orange Thunder and Plowzilla will not be considered.

“Last year more than 850 names were submitted from every district across the state,” said Darr. “We had some great names to choose from and are excited to see what new names are submitted this year.”

The NDDOT encourages all drivers to remain safe this winter.

Know before you go - Download the ND Roads app and visit travel.nd.gov for the latest road information.

Slow down and drive according to the conditions.

Stay back from snowplows as they are often throwing sand and salt material.

Know where the plow is on the roadway. It could be in either lane or on the shoulder.

Passing a snowplow can be dangerous. If you do choose to pass a plow, be careful and never drive through white-out conditions caused by cross winds or plowing snow.

Find more information on winter weather driving and to submit a name in the contest visit dot.nd.gov.

