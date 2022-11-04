Morton county residents encouraged to join CodeRED

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County has made updates to their community emergency alert system. The CodeRED app sends out alert for things such as water main breaks, road closures and missing persons.

Previously the CodeRED system went down a line of phone numbers to call for emergency alerts. Now it alerts through the mobile app and features a map of the warning area. So far 1,400 residents have signed up for the notification system.

“We want to make sure that citizen is informed before it happens, so they can make a lifesaving decision,” said Cody Mattson, Morton County emergency manager.

To sign up text AlertMortonND to 99411.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.