Morton county residents encouraged to join CodeRED

CodeRED system
CodeRED system(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County has made updates to their community emergency alert system. The CodeRED app sends out alert for things such as water main breaks, road closures and missing persons.

Previously the CodeRED system went down a line of phone numbers to call for emergency alerts. Now it alerts through the mobile app and features a map of the warning area. So far 1,400 residents have signed up for the notification system.

“We want to make sure that citizen is informed before it happens, so they can make a lifesaving decision,” said Cody Mattson, Morton County emergency manager.

To sign up text AlertMortonND to 99411.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
UPDATE: Bismarck Police say missing man has been found
La Niña Pattern
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
ND hunting incident
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up

Latest News

Chris Armbrust, Teresa Perleberg
Nome schoolhouse honored by the National Trust for Historic Preservation
City/County building
Burleigh County finance director resigns
Fire station
City commission approves new fire station
UND researchers
UND Geologist Unearths World’s Oldest Ice