Montana Governor discusses education agenda for legislative session

Gianforte education
Gianforte education(Photo courtesy: Gov. Greg Gianforte)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT FALLS, M.T. (KUMV) - Governor Greg Gianforte says he and legislators need to improve education programs during the upcoming legislative session.

In a roundtable discussion this week, he said the goal is to provide a learning environment that is beneficial to everyone involved. He added that having parents involved in their child’s education is also necessary.

“We all want what’s best for Montana kids and believe they should receive the best possible education so they may reach their full, outstanding potential. Let’s support individualized learning, civics education and other innovative approaches to education. Let’s ensure parents are involved in their kids’ education and teachers have the resources they need to help our kids thrive,” said Gianforte.

Gianforte said he also wants to address the teacher shortage throughout the state by working with legislators to add more incentives to increase starting teacher pay for school districts.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
UPDATE: Bismarck Police say missing man has been found
La Niña Pattern
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday...
Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway
Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical...
Friends of Minot High assistant hockey coach asking for help covering newborn’s medical expenses

Latest News

Voting absentee
Deadline for absentee ballots in Williams County is November 7
Measure 1 Rural Consequences
Measure 1 rural impacts
Your Vote 2022
Early voting numbers so far in Ward County
Final election results
Final election results for Turtle Mountain Tribe