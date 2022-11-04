Montana Governor discusses education agenda for legislative session

GREAT FALLS, M.T. (KUMV) - Governor Greg Gianforte says he and legislators need to improve education programs during the upcoming legislative session.

In a roundtable discussion this week, he said the goal is to provide a learning environment that is beneficial to everyone involved. He added that having parents involved in their child’s education is also necessary.

“We all want what’s best for Montana kids and believe they should receive the best possible education so they may reach their full, outstanding potential. Let’s support individualized learning, civics education and other innovative approaches to education. Let’s ensure parents are involved in their kids’ education and teachers have the resources they need to help our kids thrive,” said Gianforte.

Gianforte said he also wants to address the teacher shortage throughout the state by working with legislators to add more incentives to increase starting teacher pay for school districts.

