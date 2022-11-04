Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing child, victim’s family shares message

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 53-year-old has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing minors on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Court documents report Richard Hall sexually abused children between 2013 and 2020. He was indicted on multiple felony charges in U.S. District Court in September 2020. He pleaded guilty in August to abusive sexual contact of a child and abusive sexual contact of an unconscious person. Thursday he was sentenced by judge Daniel Traynor. The court recommended Hall be placed at FPC Yankton in South Dakota.

The victim’s family spoke out against victim-blaming and shaming. They say sexual abuse is common and they won’t stay silent.

“Today our family broke the silence and are hoping to set the tone for all Indian Country. One of the hardest and most courageous things someone can do is report their abuser,” the victim’s family wrote in a statement to Your News Leader.

They say protection of children’s innocence and allowing children to feel safe are priority and ask that the community work to “stop protecting the monsters who commit these crimes.”

“No matter if it’s a couple years or 15 years, it is the victims who have to carry the horrible weight of the traumatic events for the rest of their lives. As a family, we want to send a message to all victims who have reported their abuser or who may have not, we are praying for your strength, continued growth, we believe in you, what has happened to you is not your fault and we honor you for not staying silent,” added the victim’s family.

