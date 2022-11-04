First District Health Unit to offer smoking cessation class

FDHS
FDHS(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – First District Health Unit in Minot is offering smokers a chance to develop a plan to quit the habit.

The unit is offering a free class to provide information and support for any who are considering quitting smoking or vaping at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.

FDHU is also encouraging making Nov. 17 your quit date for the Great American Smokeout.

This annual event is held every third Thursday of November by the American Cancer Society.

To sign up online you can email FDHU Tobacco Cessation Coordinator Bonnie Riely at bfriely@nd.gov or on their website www.fdhu.org.

You may also call Riely at 701-837-5171.

