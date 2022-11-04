“Farm Dreams” to reality

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Big family farms are a staple of North Dakota. But there are many people who do not come from an agriculture family and have a passion for the work. Christa Kiedrowski met with a few people who are trying to get their start in the business. When you think of farms in North Dakota what comes to mind is usually endless acreage and large machinery. But many people across the state will not inherit or take over a family farm. All they have is an idea and a group called “Farm Dreams” to help them accomplish it.

“A lot of people are also interested in doing something that’s a little different than what we think of as a traditional North Dakota farm. People who want to grow fruit or vegetables or they want to make wine or bake bread,” said Felicity Merritt, facilitator of Farm Dreams Meetings.

Farm Dreams is an online meeting site hosted by the Foundation for Agriculture and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability. It is a place for those who have a dream of growing crops but aren’t quite sure where to start.

Farm Dreams (KFYR-TV)

“My dream someday is to have some form of farm-to-market, farm-to-table business where I actually have a storefront right on my farm property and to invite people in to see what we’re doing,” said Jess McInnes-Gee.

McInnes-Gee says she didn’t grow up on a farm but spent a lot of time with her grandparents, helping them tend a large garden on their property. She says the program has helped her make connections with like-minded people down the road and across the state who she can tap for advice and knowledge.

If you have a farming dream you’d like to make a reality, you can join the next Farm Dreams meeting on November 10. To register or to learn more, go to https://www.farrms.org/.

