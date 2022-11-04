Deadline for absentee ballots in Williams County is November 7

Voting absentee
Voting absentee(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - If you’re planning to skip going to the polls and vote absentee in Williams County, November 7 is the last day to do so.

The County offers voters a chance to vote absentee by either filling out a mail-in application or by visiting the County Administration Building by 5pm. Those sending a ballot through the mail will need to have them post-marked for November 7, otherwise they won’t count.

Williams County had one of the lowest voting rates in the state during the June Primary, but County Auditor Beth Innis says competitive races and measures have already pushed more people to vote.

“We’ve received 2,245 [ballots]. In the primary in June, we had 1,965 people vote total. We’ve surpassed in absentees alone the number of people who voted in June,” said Innis.

Any absentee ballots brought to a polling place on election day will be marked as “spoiled.” They will then give the voter a new ballot.

The County Administration Building can be found at 206 East Broadway in Williston.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.

