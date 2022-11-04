City commission approves new fire station

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the city continues to grow, so does the need for infrastructure. Last week the Bismarck City Commission approved the purchase of property for a new fire station.

The Bismarck Fire Department wants to secure a spot in the northeast section of town as demand of services are expected to grow in that area. The fire department hopes with another station there are proper resources in the city to deliver more efficient emergency services. The new fire station plans on opening in 2026.

