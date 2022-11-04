Burleigh County finance director resigns

City/County building
City/County building(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Finance Director Robin Grenz was given the choice to resign on Wednesday. During a special meeting, the Burleigh County commission conducted an employee performance review, which ended in giving Grenz the option to either resign or be terminated.

Commission Brian Bitner said it was a difficult decision. He cited several instances where Grenz did not perform her job duties properly. The key component leading into her employee performance review was that Grenz is not a certified public accountant. Which, according to Bitner, was a requirement that she complete the certification course within the first three years of her employment as Finance Director. Bitner also stated errors in APRA funds and a mill levy mistake for library funding.

“She was not communicating those things to me as the portfolio holder and had she let me know about it I would have been able to easily fix that during the county budget process,” said Brian Bitner, Burleigh County Commissioner.

Grenz had been finance director for Burleigh County for almost three years.

