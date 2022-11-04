Amid high inflation Zookeepers get creative to feed big appetites and keep animals healthy

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - As inflation surges and belts tighten, sticker shock at the grocery store is almost expected. For those who have hundreds of hungry mouths to feed, it’s time to get creative. Your News Leader spoke with staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo about the ways they’re keeping animals healthy and costs down.

Animals at the Roosevelt Park Zoo work up a big appetite. Some, like Goldie the bear, need to fatten up for winter.

“Just a little bit over 800 pounds, Goldie is, our male bear,” said Jeff Bullock, zoo director for Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Each animal’s diet is carefully planned. Some eat dozens of pounds of meat a day.

“You add that into a whole year, that’s a lot of meat, but that’s what it takes,” said Bullock.

Rising costs can add up.

“Month to month some things can be up, some things can be down, but we still have to feed the animals. That’s the most important part,” said Brandi Clark, curator at Roosevelt Park Zoo.

The biggest challenge to keeping the animals fed? Shipping costs.

“The fish company we have used for years, and years just don’t want to drive to Minot anymore,” said Bullock.

Proper nutrition is paramount, and the staff is getting creative. Community members have donated produce, Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery donated some salmon products, and staff has budgeted for a larger meat freezer to be added next year.

“That will give us the capability to order larger shipments of meat and fish and things that will go into the freezer. So, it will cut down on our shipping costs,” said Bullock.

Even the pickiest of animals are pretty good at turning the other beak.

And the good news? Zoo staff says they’ve welcomed more than 109,000 guests to learn about the animals this year.

