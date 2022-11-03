World War II soldier from ND identified 80 years after he was killed in action

TOLLEY, N.D. (KFYR) - A World War II soldier from Renville County will soon be buried in Arlington National Cemetery after his remains were identified this summer.

It comes nearly 80 years after he was killed in action.

Army Pfc. Robert Alexander was only 27 when he was killed by Japanese forces on a mass suicide attack against his infantry regiment.

His unit was fighting in the Mariana Islands near Guam in July 1944.

The native of Tolley, North Dakota, couldn’t be identified until June 2022, when the Department of Defense’s accounting agency used dental and DNA evidence, among other methods, to identified him.

Alexander will receive graveside services at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, November 14. His name is listed on the Counts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will be placed next to his name, indicating he has been accounted for.

