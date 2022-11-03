World War II soldier from ND identified 80 years after he was killed in action

WWII Soldier's remains identified
WWII Soldier's remains identified(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLEY, N.D. (KFYR) - A World War II soldier from Renville County will soon be buried in Arlington National Cemetery after his remains were identified this summer.

It comes nearly 80 years after he was killed in action.

Army Pfc. Robert Alexander was only 27 when he was killed by Japanese forces on a mass suicide attack against his infantry regiment.

His unit was fighting in the Mariana Islands near Guam in July 1944.

The native of Tolley, North Dakota, couldn’t be identified until June 2022, when the Department of Defense’s accounting agency used dental and DNA evidence, among other methods, to identified him.

Alexander will receive graveside services at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, November 14. His name is listed on the Counts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will be placed next to his name, indicating he has been accounted for.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
UPDATE: Bismarck Police say missing man has been found
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical...
Friends of Minot High assistant hockey coach asking for help covering newborn’s medical expenses
U.S. not facing diesel shortage, but prices are high

Latest News

Officer Santoyo, kids play football
Watford City Police Officer enjoys fall weather by playing football with kids
10PM Sportscast 11/02/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/02/2022
la nina winter impacts
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
La Niña Pattern
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow