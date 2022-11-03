Watford City Police Officer enjoys fall weather by playing football with kids
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - People are taking in the fall weather before it’s too late, including members of Watford City’s Police Department.
Over the weekend, a sergeant shot this photo of officer Jesus Santoyo stopping by to play football with a group of kids out by Hunter’s Run. Officer Santoyo says he loves the sport and is a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A spokesperson with the department says events like these happen on a weekly basis.
