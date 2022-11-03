Watford City Police Officer enjoys fall weather by playing football with kids

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - People are taking in the fall weather before it’s too late, including members of Watford City’s Police Department.

Over the weekend, a sergeant shot this photo of officer Jesus Santoyo stopping by to play football with a group of kids out by Hunter’s Run. Officer Santoyo says he loves the sport and is a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A spokesperson with the department says events like these happen on a weekly basis.

