Watford City Police Officer enjoys fall weather by playing football with kids

Officer Santoyo, kids play football
Officer Santoyo, kids play football(Photo courtesy of Watford City Police Department)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - People are taking in the fall weather before it’s too late, including members of Watford City’s Police Department.

Over the weekend, a sergeant shot this photo of officer Jesus Santoyo stopping by to play football with a group of kids out by Hunter’s Run. Officer Santoyo says he loves the sport and is a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A spokesperson with the department says events like these happen on a weekly basis.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
UPDATE: Bismarck Police say missing man has been found
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical...
Friends of Minot High assistant hockey coach asking for help covering newborn’s medical expenses
U.S. not facing diesel shortage, but prices are high

Latest News

WWII Soldier's remains identified
World War II soldier from ND identified 80 years after he was killed in action
10PM Sportscast 11/02/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/02/2022
la nina winter impacts
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow
La Niña Pattern
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow