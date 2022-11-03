Tauros partner with Together With Veterans, camouflage jerseys auctioned off

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Minotauros announced a partnership with Together With Veterans, a nonprofit suicide prevention organization for rural-based veterans, ahead of this weekend’s series versus the Austin Bruins.

“We can take a veteran who is in a crisis situation and take them to a mental health professional. If the risk of suicide is taken out of the equation, that’s a win for us. One less funeral, one less grieving family... it’s a tough subject to talk about but it’s a necessary thing to do,” said Max Pontenila, a member of TWF’s board of directors.

The Minotauros will wear camouflage jerseys and play with commemorative pucks. The team is currently auctioning off 38 jerseys and signed game pucks will be available for purchase after the games.

The team hopes to raise $12,000, enough to provide mental health support for 1,000 veterans for one year.

Pontenila, an Air Force veteran, spoke to Tauros players Wednesday morning after practice. Defenseman Weston Knox is committed to play NCAA Division I Hockey at the Air Force Academy.

“For them to feel the responsibility that comes with wearing these jerseys and working with a group like Together With Veterans, it only helps them mature and take on the responsibility that they’re given. They are role models and kids do look up to them,” said Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The Minotauros and Bruins will play Friday and Saturday nights. Both games will be played at the MAYSA Arena.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.