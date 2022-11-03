“Red Shoe Campaign” aims to raise awareness about adoption needs in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – When it comes to famous movie scenes, the one from “The Wizard of Oz” when Dorothy clicks her red shoes together and says, “There’s no place like home” is one of the best known.

That line is the inspiration behind a new campaign to raise awareness about adoption and maybe even find forever homes for more than 20 North Dakota kids.

Becky Moser hopes this yard sign, and the red shoes beside it, will turn some heads.

“We want people to be aware of the need right here in our community and across the state. We want people to know that families are needed for both foster care and adoption,” said Moser.

For Moser, it’s personal.

“My husband and I adopted our son in 2017,” she explained.

That experience led Moser to her job as an adoption specialist for Catholic Charities of North Dakota.

“I’ve always had a passion for adoption. I really love connecting with the parents. I’ve been there and I understand the process,” she noted.

Right now, Moser and her coworkers are looking for adoptive homes for 21 children.

“There’s a huge need right in your own community, in your own backyard, in your neighborhoods. There are kids all over the Bismarck Mandan area that are waiting for adoptive homes,” said adoption specialist Maria Huizenga.

And so, one sign at a time they hope this month these signs might help raise awareness and maybe even help some kids find a place to call home.

Last year, adoption specialists placed 271 kids in their forever homes across North Dakota.

You can learn more about adoption through Catholic Charities at www.aasknd.org.

