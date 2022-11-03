“Red Shoe Campaign” aims to raise awareness about adoption needs in North Dakota

Red Shoe campaign
Red Shoe campaign(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. – When it comes to famous movie scenes, the one from “The Wizard of Oz” when Dorothy clicks her red shoes together and says, “There’s no place like home” is one of the best known.

That line is the inspiration behind a new campaign to raise awareness about adoption and maybe even find forever homes for more than 20 North Dakota kids.

Becky Moser hopes this yard sign, and the red shoes beside it, will turn some heads.

“We want people to be aware of the need right here in our community and across the state. We want people to know that families are needed for both foster care and adoption,” said Moser.

For Moser, it’s personal.

“My husband and I adopted our son in 2017,” she explained.

That experience led Moser to her job as an adoption specialist for Catholic Charities of North Dakota.

“I’ve always had a passion for adoption. I really love connecting with the parents. I’ve been there and I understand the process,” she noted.

Right now, Moser and her coworkers are looking for adoptive homes for 21 children.

“There’s a huge need right in your own community, in your own backyard, in your neighborhoods. There are kids all over the Bismarck Mandan area that are waiting for adoptive homes,” said adoption specialist Maria Huizenga.

And so, one sign at a time they hope this month these signs might help raise awareness and maybe even help some kids find a place to call home.

Last year, adoption specialists placed 271 kids in their forever homes across North Dakota.

You can learn more about adoption through Catholic Charities at www.aasknd.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLLAR GENERAL
Local Dollar General is under investigation by OSHA
Investigators said 49-year-old Douglas Miller hasn't been seen or heard from since early...
UPDATE: Bismarck Police say missing man has been found
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical...
Friends of Minot High assistant hockey coach asking for help covering newborn’s medical expenses
U.S. not facing diesel shortage, but prices are high

Latest News

Officer Santoyo, kids play football
Watford City Police Officer enjoys fall weather by playing football with kids
WWII Soldier's remains identified
World War II soldier from ND identified 80 years after he was killed in action
10PM Sportscast 11/02/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/02/2022
la nina winter impacts
ND Winter Outlook 2022-23: rare triple-dip La Niña could lead to below normal temps and above normal snow