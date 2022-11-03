Rail bridge could vanish from view

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An iconic landmark in the Bismarck Mandan area could be vanishing from view. Yesterday the US Coast Guard released an environmental impact statement, giving BNSF the go ahead to tear down the Rail Bridge.

This railroad bridge is more than just a way to transport commodities for the state of North Dakota. It’s a muse for several artists and photographers and many look to it as an iconic structure of the Bismarck Mandan area.

“Now Bismarck celebrates its 150th birthday and we are in jeopardy of losing that iconic image of our city in that rail bridge,” said Mark Zimmerman president of Friends of the Rail Bridge.

BNSF has been battling for five years to demolish the bridge so it can build a new one. Now that fight is headed in their favor.

“Infrastructure reaches the end of useful life, and it needs to be replaced. And we already have spread and weight restrictions on this bridge to manage that,” said Amy McBeth spokesperson for BNSF.

Just as the Missouri River below ebbs and flows onto the riverbanks, so does the fight for the bridge. Friends of the Rail Bridge say there are still questions to be asked and they will challenge the environmental impact statement.

“Yes, this is a big part of our economy, but we think there still needs to be some discussion,” said Zimmerman.

BNSF says it recognizes the bridge’s significance to the community. They say this situation is like the Liberty Memorial Bridge that was torn down in 2008.

“But we also have a responsibility to be able to haul commodities safety and efficiently for our North Dakota customers and other customers across the county,” said McBeth.

Friends of the Rail Bridge says they have always advocated for a new bridge and will accept whatever the decision is made. But they say they will do everything they can to preserve its history.

“It’s the tie to our past but it’s the link to our future,” said Zimmerman.

The bridge was originally built in 1883.

Friends of the Rail Bridge is looking for public comment on the environmental impact statement.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.