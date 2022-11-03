Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up

EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two North Dakota men are facing criminal charges after a hunting dispute in October.

A game warden said he was called to a section of land in Eddy County on Oct. 21 where 69-year-old Jeffrey Erman, of Bismarck, was involved in an argument with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, of West Fargo, and group of other West Fargo men.

One of the men, Jacob Sweere, recorded the incident and posted a video on YouTube. The video had 1.8 million views as of Thursday.

In the video, viewers can see Erman driving up to the hunters set up on the boundary line of the field, yelling profanities, and telling them he would call off his “friend” the game warden if they paid him $300.

An affidavit indicates that Wolf told game wardens he had permission to hunt the field but was told not to go near Erman’s land without his permission.

Wolf is charged with B-misdemeanor criminal trespass. Erman is charged with A-misdemeanor trading in special influence, as well as B-misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and B-misdemeanor interference with rights of hunters and trappers.

Both men have initial court appearances in Eddy County set for Nov. 10.

