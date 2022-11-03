More Minot paths to connect trail system

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Although the weather is getting colder, Minot residents are still hitting the trails to walk, jog, and eventually cross-country ski. Soon, they’ll have more miles to traverse.

Minot Park District staff have a vision for a 240-acre piece of land just off of County Road 15. In August they opened nearly two miles of natural trails and are now beginning the second phase of the project. A $210,000 grant from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department Recreational Trails Program will fund an all-season six-mile multi-use trail that will connect to the city trail system that heads toward Burlington.

“It’s just an easier way for people to go from the hustle and the bustle of the city of Minot and then they can connect and walk to this great natural area right outside the city limits,” said Elly Deslauriers, director of marketing and development for Minot Park District.

Signage on native animals, birds and plants will be installed along the trail.

“There’s a hill full of cacti out there. I’ve lived here all my life and didn’t know we had cactus in North Dakota. So, it’s just a really great way for people to get out there and enjoy nature and learn about some of those native species to North Dakota and our area,” said Deslauriers.

Park District staff say the trail system is one of the most used amenities. They say people always ask for more places to walk, even as the seasons turn.

Staff hope Phase II of the trail system will be complete by mid-summer next year.

