Absentee voters encouraged to submit ballots in person, as Election Day draws near

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re now less than a week away from election day with early voting and absentee voting underway.

In light of the issues with slower mail delivery in North Dakota, election officials encourage citizens to drop off absentee ballots in person, if they can.

Ward County Auditor-Treasurer Marisa Haman says that you can always come into the office to pick up and drop off documents.

She says if you are mailing your ballot the day before the election it’s a good idea to have it hand-stamped in person to ensure it is postmarked on time.

“We’re always a little concerned about mail, especially this close to the election. Applications going out would probably be my biggest concern, because they are just in our regular auditor envelope, they don’t necessarily say ‘election mail’ or something like that,” said Marisa Haman, Ward County Auditor-Treasurer.

Applications are taken at the Ward County Auditor’s Office until the day before the election.

Hamon adds that ballots are usually prioritized in the mail system. You will get a notice if the ballot wasn’t counted for any reason, including the postmark.

