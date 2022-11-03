Grey Wolf helicopters touch down in Minot

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Skies turned grey in Minot recently, but because of the weather.

MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters from Boeing touched down in the Magic City this week for the first time.

Minot Air Force Base is the future home of four of the aircrafts.

The Grey Wolf helicopters will replace the Bell UH-1N Huey that currently protect intercontinental ballistic missiles.

A spokesperson for Boeing said that the Gray Wolf will enhance speed and range for the Air Force.

