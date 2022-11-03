Friends of Minot High assistant hockey coach asking for help covering newborn’s medical expenses

Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical...
Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical expenses for their newborn son, Baker.(MaKayla Neuhalfen)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical expenses for their newborn son, Baker.

Taryn Love is entering her fifth year as an assistant girls hockey coach at Minot High.

Three weeks after his birth, Love and Baughcum noticed Baker was struggling to gain weight, according to the GoFundMe page set up by Cali Pellenwessel.

The most recent update from Love explained that they have spent 12 nights in hospitals in Minot and Fargo in the past month.

Pellenwessel created the fundraiser on Oct. 31, after Baker stopped breathing and had to return to the hospital.

Love played soccer and hockey at Minot High before a soccer career at Minot State.

“She’s been in the community her whole life. Coaching is a way to give back to the community,” said MaKayla Neuhalfen, the Minot High head girls hockey coach.

Neuhalfen gave birth to her daughter five days after Love gave birth.

“I can’t imagine what she and Brock are going through right now... it’s been a constant battle for them, in and out of the hospital,” said Neuhalfen.

For more information, visit the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

