Final election results for Turtle Mountain Tribe

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tribal leadership has officially signed off on the results of the 2022 elections for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, following a day of counting absentee and challenge ballots and a recount.

The final votes confirm that incumbent chairman Jamie Azure has been elected to a full third term as tribal chairman.

A narrow margin in the tribe’s District 2 votes prompted calls for a recount, but the final results did not change.

In each of the tribal council races, the incumbent managed to hold on to their seat.

The chairmanship and council positions are all two-year terms.

More than 3,400 ballots were cast in the election.

Here are the full final results, from the tribe’s election committee:

Chairman (1 elected)

Jamie Azure (I) 2171

Gaillord J Peltier 1217

District 1 Council (top 2 elected)

Craig Lunday (I) 2228

Kenny Malaterre (I) 1773

Jim Baker 1229

District 2 Council (top 2 elected)

Jon Jon Keplin (I) 2025

Ron W. Trottier (I) 1576

Jade M. Malaterre 1563

District 3 Council (top 2 elected)

Elmer Davis Jr. (I) 2156

Lynn Gourneau (I) 1669

Alvin Poitra 1342

District 4 Council (top 2 elected)

Chad Counts (I) 1857

Blaine Davis (I) 1748

Loren Baumgartner 1540

Unopposed races:

Chief Judge

Madonna Marcellais (I) 2709

Chief Clerk of Court

Jacqueline Brien (I) 2806

District 4 Judicial Board

Patty Sue Allery 646

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.