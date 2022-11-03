Final election results for Turtle Mountain Tribe
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tribal leadership has officially signed off on the results of the 2022 elections for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, following a day of counting absentee and challenge ballots and a recount.
The final votes confirm that incumbent chairman Jamie Azure has been elected to a full third term as tribal chairman.
A narrow margin in the tribe’s District 2 votes prompted calls for a recount, but the final results did not change.
In each of the tribal council races, the incumbent managed to hold on to their seat.
The chairmanship and council positions are all two-year terms.
More than 3,400 ballots were cast in the election.
Here are the full final results, from the tribe’s election committee:
Chairman (1 elected)
Jamie Azure (I) 2171
Gaillord J Peltier 1217
District 1 Council (top 2 elected)
Craig Lunday (I) 2228
Kenny Malaterre (I) 1773
Jim Baker 1229
District 2 Council (top 2 elected)
Jon Jon Keplin (I) 2025
Ron W. Trottier (I) 1576
Jade M. Malaterre 1563
District 3 Council (top 2 elected)
Elmer Davis Jr. (I) 2156
Lynn Gourneau (I) 1669
Alvin Poitra 1342
District 4 Council (top 2 elected)
Chad Counts (I) 1857
Blaine Davis (I) 1748
Loren Baumgartner 1540
Unopposed races:
Chief Judge
Madonna Marcellais (I) 2709
Chief Clerk of Court
Jacqueline Brien (I) 2806
District 4 Judicial Board
Patty Sue Allery 646
