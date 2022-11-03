Electric Cadillac on display in Mandan

Electric Cadillac
Electric Cadillac(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The movie to “Back to the Future Two,” which was released in 2015, featured flying cars.  Now, many consider electric cars to be the future.

Schwan Cadillac currently is showing off the first electric Cadillac model Lyric. While there are none in stock quite yet, preparations are being made for when the car does arrive on the lot. Service technicians have been trained on how to repair the vehicles and the dealership has several chargers already in stock. Several orders have already been placed for the car.

“People are really excited about electric vehicles, there are also people that are skeptical. But I have not talked with somebody that has an electric vehicle that has been unhappy. They have really been excited about it, it’s a totally different driving experience,” said Brady Schwan, Cadillac manager for Schwan Cadillac.

The brand-new car will cost around $62,000 dollars and it has a range of 312 miles.

