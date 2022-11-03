Early voting numbers so far in Ward County

Your Vote 2022
Your Vote 2022(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election day isn’t until next Tuesday, but more than 2,000 people have already cast their ballots in Ward County for the November election.

The Ward County Auditor said that, as of the polls closing Wednesday, 2,236 voters had cast ballots.

Early voting for Ward County residents is taking place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Ward County Administration Building through this Friday, and next Monday, Nov. 7.

Polling locations change for Election Day. If you live in Ward County, can find more information on your polling location here.

