Deer gun season raises questions about Chronic Wasting Disease

Deer
Deer(Photo: MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deer gun season begins on Friday, which many consider a holiday in the state. However, this year not as many can join in, because fewer licenses were issued. Disease among deer is one of the factors impacting deer populations.

It may be hard for hunters to find a deer, but it can be even harder to detect Chronic Wasting Disease in deer. Game and Fish tested 3,436 animals for CWD and found it in 26 deer. 477 of the samples were damaged or were from fawns and couldn’t be tested.

“We first found the disease in 2009 in North Dakota down in unit 3F2, and from that point on, it remained pretty low in prevalence, you know, less than 1%. It was a slow climb,” said Brent Weston, wildlife health biologist at North Dakota Game and Fish.

Weston says it takes a few years for it to become fatal, which is why the disease can be drawn out and spread to other animals.

“The big thing that we’re trying to avoid with CWD is that high prevalence level that’s irreversible, and it’s going to give us that population level that could possibly be detrimental to our deer herd,” said Weston.

Weston says Game and Fish has regulations in place to keep the levels from rising. Right now, there are baiting restrictions and transportation regulations. Some hunters, like John Arman, have concerns that the baiting restrictions will prevent some hunters from enjoying the sport.

“For us, there’s a lot of organizations out there, whether they’re physically handicapped or veterans, that use artificial baits or food to attract the deer,” said Arman.

Some North Dakota hunters are questioning whether there is enough data behind Game and Fish decisions.

“Well, CWD is something that’s on the landscape. There’s not a lot known about it. So, there’s a lot of hunters out there right now that are kind of questioning some of the things that are being done and whether it’s affecting their hunting,” said Arman.

Game and Fish encourages hunters to get harvested animals tested or to get a sample test kit to better identify where the disease is prevalent. CDC data shows there have been no reported cases of CWD infections in humans.

