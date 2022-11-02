Unofficial results: Azure re-elected Turtle Mountain chairman

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Jamie Azure has secured a third full term as chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, if current election results hold, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Mike Day with the tribe’s election committee said they still need to count absentee and challenge ballots Wednesday. However, according to numbers from the committee, Azure holds an 867 vote lead over challenger Gaillord Peltier.

The committee’s vote tabulations indicate that just under 3,000 voters cast ballots in the tribe’s general election Tuesday.

Azure was appointed to the council in 2017, and elected by the voters in 2018 and again in 2020.

In the tribal council elections, most incumbents appear to have secured re-election, though the bottom two candidates in District 2 are separated by only five votes, meaning Wednesday’s absentee and challenge count could come in to play.

The top two candidates in the districts are elected to the council.

The unofficial results, before absentee/challenge, are as follows:

Chairman

Jamie Azure (I) 1913

Gaillord J Peltier 1046

District 1 Council

Craig Lunday (I) 1970

Kenny Malaterre (I) 1604

Jim Baker 1044

District 2 Council

Jon Jon Keplin (I) 1805

Ron W. Trottier (I) 1384

Jade M. Malaterre 1379

District 3 Council

Elmer Davis Jr. (I) 1878

Lynn Gourneau (I) 1489

Alvin Poitra 1197

District 4 Council

Chad Counts (I) 1634

Blaine Davis (I) 1540

Loren Baumgartner 1370

Unopposed races:

Chief Judge

Madonna Marcellais 2381

Chief Clerk of Court

Jacqueline Brien 2461

District 4 Judicial Board

Patty Sue Allery 554

