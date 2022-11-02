Unofficial results: Azure re-elected Turtle Mountain chairman
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Jamie Azure has secured a third full term as chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, if current election results hold, as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Mike Day with the tribe’s election committee said they still need to count absentee and challenge ballots Wednesday. However, according to numbers from the committee, Azure holds an 867 vote lead over challenger Gaillord Peltier.
The committee’s vote tabulations indicate that just under 3,000 voters cast ballots in the tribe’s general election Tuesday.
Azure was appointed to the council in 2017, and elected by the voters in 2018 and again in 2020.
In the tribal council elections, most incumbents appear to have secured re-election, though the bottom two candidates in District 2 are separated by only five votes, meaning Wednesday’s absentee and challenge count could come in to play.
The top two candidates in the districts are elected to the council.
The unofficial results, before absentee/challenge, are as follows:
Chairman
Jamie Azure (I) 1913
Gaillord J Peltier 1046
District 1 Council
Craig Lunday (I) 1970
Kenny Malaterre (I) 1604
Jim Baker 1044
District 2 Council
Jon Jon Keplin (I) 1805
Ron W. Trottier (I) 1384
Jade M. Malaterre 1379
District 3 Council
Elmer Davis Jr. (I) 1878
Lynn Gourneau (I) 1489
Alvin Poitra 1197
District 4 Council
Chad Counts (I) 1634
Blaine Davis (I) 1540
Loren Baumgartner 1370
Unopposed races:
Chief Judge
Madonna Marcellais 2381
Chief Clerk of Court
Jacqueline Brien 2461
District 4 Judicial Board
Patty Sue Allery 554
