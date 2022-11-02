As snow flies, so can golf balls: golfing continues indoors

Indoor golfing at Golf Etc. in Bismarck
Indoor golfing at Golf Etc. in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow will inevitably fall in North Dakota, and those who enjoy golf will have to park their carts, but their bags can stay in play.

Golf courses stayed open for their last day of the season Wednesday, but those who enjoy the sport can continue to play indoors. Golf Etc. Bismarck offers high-definition golf simulation in eight different virtual locations as well as lessons, fittings, custom builds, and repairs.

“As soon as the weather changes from summer to winter and it gets cold out and outside activities slow down, we start to gear up and get busier and busier,” says Cole Baker, the operations manager and golf pro at Golf Etc. Bismarck.

Golf Etc. offers year-round events and wants to remind the public that with their newer space, they have room for hosting tournaments, parties, and fundraisers.

Williston woman stabbed Halloween night; another in custody

