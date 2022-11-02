Rolette County seeking part-time corrections officers
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A part-time job opportunity has opened up in Rolla for corrections officers at the Rolette County Jail.
To apply, you must be 18 years or older with computer skills and pass a background check and drug screening.
Also, two certifications need to be completed to apply: a certified corrections officers training course and a 9-1-1 emergency medical dispatch training course.
You can apply at Rolette County Sheriff’s Office in Rolla or contact 701-477-5623 for more information.
