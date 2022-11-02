Retail business navigate the deer opener with supply shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before hunters head out this weekend for the deer gun opener, they stock up on supplies at local shops.

Although the shelves are stocked full at the Bismarck Runnings, they’ve had a hard time keeping ammunition stocked even though there are fewer customers buying bullets this year.

“It’s considerably slower. The number of deer tags issued is out there. The loss of animals over the last couple of years with the drought and with the CWD in that business is slower. Still, it hasn’t changed the overall attitude of everybody,” said Kevin Lockard, manager at Runnings Bismarck.

The shortages are also making it more challenging for the owner of Mandan Sporting Goods. Brandon Charvat works hard to keep certain types of ammo stocked.

“For a couple of years now, the supply chain is a pretty tough problem, you know, ammo and the caliber, you need to shoot. There’s probably not going to be the same or shoot previous years, you know, the same box you’re going to have to probably switch,” said Charvat.

He says although it’s been a difficult year, it’s similar to the shortages he faced last season.

“I’ve gotten so tough now as far as product availability that you might have a gun that you’ve used previous years that you ain’t going to find ammo for,” said Charvat.

Despite a slower retail season, both businesses have lots of customers ready to get out and hunt, like former Bismarck mayor Steve Bakken.

“I did not get a buck tag this year, but pretty good deer numbers around the area I’m hunting. So I’m super excited to get out,” said Bakken.

This year, Game and Fish released 8,000 fewer tags than last year.

The deer gun opener will officially begin on November 4.

