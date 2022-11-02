Remodel slated for Minot children’s library; staff hope project will aid childhood literacy development

Minot library
Minot library(KMOT)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Libraries are seen as “great equalizers” for communities since they offer resources for residents, no matter a person’s financial status. That’s why staff at the Minot Public Library are eager to use a $50,000 grant from the Minot Area Community Foundation to benefit area children.

The grant will fund a remodel of the Children’s Library. The project will include an enclosed play space with enrichment features that tap into childhood development.

Children’s Librarian Randi Monley said the five early literacy standards are talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.

“The playing is how they get those social-emotional skills that they use as they grow, so it’s really a vital portion of literacy. So, I am excited to have a dedicated space,” said Monley.

Construction in the library is planned for January. Staff said they plan to have the project complete by next summer.

The library also offers community members more than just books. They have a tool library, a maker space, as well as park passes.

